Anchor Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.08 million and $9,278.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.