Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.