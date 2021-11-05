Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.25 ($74.42).

ABI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

