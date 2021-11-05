Annandale Capital LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.36. 5,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

