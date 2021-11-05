Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 233.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,580. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

