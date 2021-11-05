Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 1.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $34,948,235,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

NYSE MTB traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $156.38. 993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.