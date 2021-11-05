Annandale Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,993.30. 24,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,140. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $2,994.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,827.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,603.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

