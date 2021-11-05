Annandale Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Facebook by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 585,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Facebook by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 634,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $340.41. 278,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,814. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.59 and its 200-day moving average is $341.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

