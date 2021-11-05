Annandale Capital LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 2.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE AR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 19,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,977. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

