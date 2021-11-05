Annandale Capital LLC Sells 13,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

