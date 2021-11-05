Annandale Capital LLC Sells 4,883 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

