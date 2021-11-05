Annandale Capital LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $69,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $225.55. 4,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,415. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.