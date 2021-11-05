ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $425.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $413.86 and last traded at $412.72, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.97.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.
In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
