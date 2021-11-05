ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $425.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $413.86 and last traded at $412.72, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.97.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

