Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 15,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $639.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

