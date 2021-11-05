Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 168,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,422,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

