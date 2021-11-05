Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of AON worth $45,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $123,976,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.67. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.20 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

