Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $68.59 million and $7.02 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00122235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00514577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

