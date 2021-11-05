Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 12,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 377,760 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $72.39.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

AMEH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

