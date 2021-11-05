Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Reaches $780,559.89

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $780,559.89 and $204,867.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00512525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00056584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.