Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Appian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Appian by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. Appian has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.