Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Appian stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -154.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

