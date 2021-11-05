Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

AAPL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.