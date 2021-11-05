Arbidex (ABX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,177.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $228,512.50 and $62,177.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Arbidex

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.