ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.30% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 100,529 shares of company stock valued at $290,165 in the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

