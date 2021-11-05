ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

