ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

