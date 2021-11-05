ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of ArcelorMittal worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

