Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Arco Platform worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 216.8% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 383,421 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a PE ratio of -410.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

