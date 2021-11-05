Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 187,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,965. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

