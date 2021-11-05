Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.54. The stock had a trading volume of 626,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.59 and a 12 month high of $533.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

