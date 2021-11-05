Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.11.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

