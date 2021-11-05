Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $750,375.59

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $750,375.59 and approximately $3,139.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,276.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.04 or 0.07342213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00325838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.83 or 0.00978888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00423845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00280954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00242006 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,279,089 coins and its circulating supply is 11,234,545 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.