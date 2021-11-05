Arqma Market Capitalization Achieves $764,962.14 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Arqma has a market cap of $764,962.14 and $2,550.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.95 or 0.07301788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.46 or 0.00325467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.47 or 0.00979787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00420254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00284388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00240675 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,270,912 coins and its circulating supply is 11,226,369 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.