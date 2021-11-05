Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.46.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

