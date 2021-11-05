ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $349.13 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $349.13 million and $2.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

