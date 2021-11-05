Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.17

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $114.89 million and approximately $94.71 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00053734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00246611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

