Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,082. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.