Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $260.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock worth $459,054. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.