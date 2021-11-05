Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.48% of Atkore worth $48,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.