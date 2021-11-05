Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.