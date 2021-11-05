Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

