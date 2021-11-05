Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.28.

Atlassian stock opened at $449.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.51. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.