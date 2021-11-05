Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $38,997.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

