Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Shares Up 0.1%

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 18,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 619,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Autoscope Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

