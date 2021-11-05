Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,071 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 288,416.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

