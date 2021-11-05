Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.25. 175,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,306. The stock has a market cap of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

