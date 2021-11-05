Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.25. 175,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,306. The stock has a market cap of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $43.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
