Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen Sells 8,300 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CAR stock traded up $25.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

