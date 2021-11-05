Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) SVP Sells $940,495.36 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $25.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

