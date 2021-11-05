Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Up 10%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.