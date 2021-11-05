AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.11

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.11 ($27.19) and traded as high as €25.82 ($30.38). AXA shares last traded at €25.65 ($30.17), with a volume of 4,649,550 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.84 ($30.40).

Get AXA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.